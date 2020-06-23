Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes $2.5 million worth of marijuana products

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reportedly discovered $2.5 million worth of illegal marijuana products during a morning car search last week in Madison County.

On July 15, troopers pulled over a driver on I-70 for a marked lanes violation, when “criminal indicators were observed,” a report said.

A drug-sniffing dog gave the troopers probable cause to search the car, after smelling something suspicious.

Upon opening the trunk of the car, the troopers reportedly found 592 pounds worth of contraband.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Los Angeles, was charged with drug possession and sent to Tri-County Jail.

If found guilty of this second-degree felony, the man is looking at up to eight years in prison and a fine as high as $15,000.

