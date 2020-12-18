Ohio State Highway Patrol mourns unexpected loss of K-9

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is mourning the death of one of its drug-detecting canines.

K-9 Rexey, a 5-year-old German shepherd, unexpectedly died overnight. He was assigned to the Cleveland District’s criminal patrol team and had completed his training in fall of 2017.

K-9 Rexey (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

According to the patrol, he seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 345 grams of cocaine, 117 grams of fentanyl, 111 grams of heroin, 42 grams of crack and 58 illegal prescription depressants. He also seized more than $114,000 in illegal currency during his short service.

