Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating vehicle crash that left motorcyclist dead in Seneca County

BIG SPRING TOWNSHIP (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that a two-vehicle crash on County Road 59 in Seneca County left one person dead Saturday.

According to a report, a car and a motorcycle collided around 5:25 p.m. yesterday, after the female driver of a car headed eastbound swerved into the westbound lane and hit a male motorcyclist.

The crash caused the driver of the car to swerve off the road and hit a mailbox, while the motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle.

The Seneca County Coroner’s Office said that the man sustained fatal injuries, and they transported him from the scene. The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman driving the car was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Her car, however, sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene, OSHP said.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the incident and the involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash is still unknown.

