MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that happened in Middleburg Heights Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 71 near Bagley Road around 7:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, a 2022 Tesla Model Y and a 2011 Toyota Sienna were heading south on I-71 when they were rear-ended by a speeding, silver-colored Hyundai Sonata.

After hitting the vehicles, the Hyundai fled from the scene, according to the release.

According to the release, there were no injuries reported.

This crash remains under investigation.