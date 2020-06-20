WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car last night on Interstate 71, Ohio State Highway Patrol report.
State patrol were called to the scene at I-71 milepost 166 in Richland County at 11:57 p.m., along with other first responders.
According to investigators, a 22-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the road. A 54-year-old man was driving in the middle lane northbound when he hit the pedestrian. The two were found in a berm along the highway.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not harmed.
The incident is now under investigation. Alcohol or drug usage is not known at this time.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-71
- Chardon girl holding drive-thru food pantry Saturday to celebrate 11th birthday
- Ford moves reveal date of new Bronco from OJ Simpson’s birthday, following backlash
- Boil alert: Leak could leave Wellington residents without water for several days, mayor says
- Eskimo Pie no more: Ice cream owners will drop ‘derogatory’ name after nearly 100 years