Ohio State Highway Patrol introducing new vehicles

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is introducing a new vehicle that will be used by the department.

According to a post on its Facebook page, new trucks will have portable scales that will be used for the weighing of commercial vehicles.

According to troopers, the new scale trucks will help prevent vehicle overweight violations in the state.

OSHP also says that overweight vehicles can cause crashes and roadway damage.

Highway Patrol did not give an exact count of how many of these trucks there will be.