Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck while trooper conducted traffic stop

Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol photo

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State Trooper was injured in a crash while conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

At about 3:10 a.m., trooper M. K. Poremba had pulled over a 22-year-old Canton man on Route 62 near milepost 25. Poremba was still sitting in his cruiser on the side of the road when his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the patrol car to roll into the car that had been pulled over.

Neither the 51 year-old driver who started the crash, nor the 22-year-old who was pulled over were injured in the accident.

Poremba, however, was taken to Aultman Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, but was later released.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the trooper’s car was charged with “failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead,” OSHP reported.

