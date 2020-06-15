1  of  2
Ohio State football players and parents asked to sign coronavirus risk waivers, according to reports

Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes holds the winner’s trophy after the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State football players and their parents were asked to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of contracting coronavirus before returning to campus for workouts.

That’s according to multiple reports.

ESPN says Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith confirmed the news.

The “Buckeye Pledge” asks players to help stop the spread of coronavirus and acknowledge that they may be exposed to COVID-19.

The players also must agree to testing and possibly self-quarantining in case of infection.

The waiver says failure to comply can lead to the removal of “athletic participation privileges.”

ESPN reports every athlete has signed the waiver.

Smith said the waiver is not considered a legal document.

The document is called the “Buckeye Pledge.”

