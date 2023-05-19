COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s athletic department has set the on-sale dates to purchase single-game football tickets and select games for the Pick 3 mini-plan.

Pick 3 Mini Plan

June 7 at 10 a.m.: Fans can pick either Youngstown State or Western Kentucky game and any two games from this trio: Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota

Prices for the Pick 3 mini-plan will start as low as $168. Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package.

Single-game tickets

June 13 at 10 a.m.: Ohio State Alumni Association members can purchase single game tickets

June 16 at 10 a.m.: General public single game tickets available

Where available, single game ticket prices will start as low as $41 and will vary across price zones and opponents. A detailed grid of single game prices by opponent and price zone are available here.

2023 Ohio State football schedule

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Youngstown State vs. Ohio State

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Maryland vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Purdue

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Michigan State vs. Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Michigan 12:00 p.m.

The Buckeyes will play Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4. Last season, Ohio State beat Michigan State 49-20 in East Lansing and has not lost to the Spartans since 2015.

Meanwhile, Ohio State will be on the road November 25 at 12:00 p.m. against Michigan on FOX as the Buckeyes look to snap a two-game losing streak to their rivals up north.