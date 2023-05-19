COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s athletic department has set the on-sale dates to purchase single-game football tickets and select games for the Pick 3 mini-plan.
Pick 3 Mini Plan
- June 7 at 10 a.m.: Fans can pick either Youngstown State or Western Kentucky game and any two games from this trio: Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota
Prices for the Pick 3 mini-plan will start as low as $168. Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package.
Single-game tickets
- June 13 at 10 a.m.: Ohio State Alumni Association members can purchase single game tickets
- June 16 at 10 a.m.: General public single game tickets available
Where available, single game ticket prices will start as low as $41 and will vary across price zones and opponents. A detailed grid of single game prices by opponent and price zone are available here.
2023 Ohio State football schedule
- Ohio State vs. Indiana
- Youngstown State vs. Ohio State
- Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
- Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State vs. Purdue
- Penn State vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Ohio State vs. Rutgers
- Michigan State vs. Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- Ohio State vs. Michigan 12:00 p.m.
The Buckeyes will play Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4. Last season, Ohio State beat Michigan State 49-20 in East Lansing and has not lost to the Spartans since 2015.
Meanwhile, Ohio State will be on the road November 25 at 12:00 p.m. against Michigan on FOX as the Buckeyes look to snap a two-game losing streak to their rivals up north.