COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Fire Marshal announced the passing of retired K-9 India. She was 13 years old.

The dog specialized in accelerant detection and worked for the investigative bureau from February 2011 until January 2018. She was based in Tuscarawas County with her handler John Weber.

“India served faithfully in our canine program for many years, said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal. “She was an extremely personable and skilled Labrador and we will all miss her.”

India started out training to be a guide, but because of her constant sniffing, she was moved to accelerant.

The State Fire Marshal made several mentions that she was food motivated and loved her work at fire scenes.