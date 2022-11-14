COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State basketball champion who led the Buckeyes to two back-to-back Big Ten titles, has died.

Brown, a Texas native, died over the weekend at his Texas home, according to a news release from The Ohio State University Department of Athletics. He was 52.

Jamaal Brown (Courtesy of The Ohio State University Department of Athletics)

Brown appeared in 127 games between 1988 and 1992, and started in all but one. He averaged nine points per game, totaling 1,139 over his career. The team won the Big Ten title in 1991 and again in 1992 during Brown’s senior year, when he was team captain, according to the release.

“The highlight of his career was a career-high 29-point effort in leading Ohio State to a 93-85 victory over No. 3 Indiana inside Assembly Hall in January of 1991,” reads the release.

Brown, who was a communications major at OSU, often stopped at local elementary schools to warn kids against using drugs.

Teammate Tony White said Brown was “a guy who knew how to play the game, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, made jump shots, was a physical presence and a great defender.”