Ohio special elections voter registration deadline is today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Ohioans must register by today to vote in Nov. 2 elections.

Contests include two special congressional elections, local council and school board races and a number of local ballot questions.

The biggest prizes are the Cleveland-area 11th U.S. House district seat formerly held by Democrat Marcia Fudge and the Columbus-area 15th U.S. House district formerly held by Republican Steve Stivers.

Democratic Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown is facing Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, for House 11.

Republican Mike Carey, a longtime coal lobbyist, faces Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy expert, for House 15.

Cleveland voters will also decide on the city’s next mayor.

Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb is facing off with Cleveland council president Kevin Kelly.

Frank Jackson has been mayor since 2006.