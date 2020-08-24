Ohio SPCA rescues horses living in ‘very poor conditions’

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio SPCA is caring for horses who were recently rescued from very poor conditions in Allen County.

According to the organization, Chief Humane Agent Marando arrived at the property to serve a warrant to remove the horses, however, they were gone.

The horses were later found loose on the road.

Ohio SPCA says the owners had removed their horse fencing, likely in an effort to evade animal cruelty charges.

The organization says that, thankfully, the horses were not harmed while on the loose.

They are currently in a temporary foster home while they undergo rehabilitation and receive any necessary medical care.

Ohio SPCA says caring for large animals is costly. They encourage those who can to donate to their Equine Rescue Program.

