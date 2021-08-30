Ohio soldier’s remains returned home three years after Trump’s summit with North Korea leader

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The remains of an Ohio soldier killed during the Korean War are returning home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that the remains of Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran, 19, of Cable, in Champaign County, were accounted for on April 20, 2020, and that his family has recently been fully briefed on his identification.

The DPAA says Hiltibran’s remains were part of 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, that were returned by North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un following a summit with President Donald Trump in June 2018.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

“In late 1950, Hiltibran was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered,” a release from the DPAA states.

Hiltibran’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Hiltibran will be buried in Urbana, Ohio. The date has yet to be determined.