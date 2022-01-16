Ohio winter storm: List of counties with snow emergencies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple Ohio counties have issued snow emergencies as a winter storm has descended on the area.

A snow emergency may be issued when the sheriff of a county decides roads have become dangerous for travel.

Here are the counties affected so far:

COSHOCTON COUNTY

A Level 2 Road Condition Advisory has been issued for this county, which means that only those who feel it’s necessary should be out on the roads. Roads are expected to be icy and snow is blowing.

ERIE COUNTY

A Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory has been issued in this county due to hazardous ice or snow on the roads.

HURON COUNTY

A Level 1 Snow Advisory has been issued for Huron County due to slick road conditions. Find out more here.



Stay with FOX8.com for constant updates on the snow emergencies and the latest on the winter storm conditions.