Ohio SNAP recipients can use EBT cards for grocery pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that those receiving SNAP benefits will be able to shop for groceries online.

The governor said the state worked with the U.S.D.A. Food and Nutrition Services and grocery stores to allow the most vulnerable to have access of food while keeping their potential exposure to a minimum.

Using the "click and collect" option, those receiving benefits can shop online, pick up groceries and pay for food with their EBT card from their cars. SNAP recipients can also order online and pay in store.

DeWine said this helps elderly citizens as well as single parents who do not have access to child care.

The measures will help reduce community spread, DeWine said.