Ohio sisters accused of shooting homeless with BB gun turn themselves into police

CINCINNATI (WJW)– The two sisters accused of shooting at homeless people with a BB gun in Cincinnati turned themselves into police on Monday.

At least four people were shot with a BB gun in the early-morning hours of June 3 in the downtown and Over-the-Rhine areas, Cincinnati police said. Investigators released surveillance video showing a car pull up to the victims.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with three counts of assault. Police said there was a third person in the vehicle.

The police department said it located the car, which had been spray-painted.

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati police)

“This ‘custom’ paint job didn’t have anyone fooled,” Cincinnati police said. “The hood of the car used in the crime had been spray painted, but was still very recognizable to the public.”

Tips from the public played a large role in the arrests.