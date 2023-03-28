COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Excitement is in the air for fans of the Ohio sister trio, Sorelle, as the group is set to return for the Battle Rounds of “The Voice” on Monday night.

During the Blind Auditions, the women turned two coach’s chairs, ultimately choosing Chance the Rapper to guide them through the competition.

For Monday’s premiere of the Battle Rounds, the three artists will be paired against fellow Team Chance singer Manasseh Samone, from Texas, in a thrilling duel set to Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

This season’s Battle Rounds promise to be intense and full of surprises and include a new twist called the “Playoff Pass.” The Playoff Pass allows both artists in a battle to advance, while the Playoff Pass winner is allowed to skip the Knockout Rounds and advance straight to Playoffs and one step closer to Lives.

Each coach will have one Playoff Pass to use as well as one “steal” in the Battles. Artists who won their battle or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts, while the four artists with a Playoff Pass will advance straight to the Playoffs.

For Chance the Rapper, the challenges of the Battle Rounds are becoming apparent.

“It’s a lot harder than I thought it was going to be,” he told coach Kelly Clarkson. “All of these artists are so technically advanced in their skill, that it’s really about what song am I going to get them to sing? And how they’re going to show up in the duets, or the battles, you know?”

As viewers eagerly await Sorelle’s performance, the excitement will undoubtedly be heightened with the various new possible outcomes for their battle.