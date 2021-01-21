Ohio sheriff’s office warns of phone scammers impersonating Amazon security

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio sheriff’s office is warning citizens about an ongoing phone scam involving persons impersonating Amazon workers.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the callers claim to be the head of security at Amazon and say that the victim’s account has been hacked.

The callers say the victim must pay a fee, by purchasing gift cards in large amounts, to reactivate their Amazon account.

The victim is then instructed to call the scammer back with account information for the gift cards.

The sheriff’s office reminds Ohioans not to give any personal or financial information to these callers.

Citizens should also report these types of calls to their local authorities.

The federal government also encourages citizens to report scams to your state consumer protection office.