Ohio Senator leaves hearing over people in the room not wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Democratic state senator says he left a committee hearing because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks.

Sen. Cecil Thomas is a second-term senator from Cincinnati. He tweeted a picture of the largely unmasked crowd Wednesday in the state Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.

Thomas says the pandemic, with a highly transmittable virus, continues. He also says he has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and won’t put her health at risk.

A message was left with committee chairperson Sen. Kristina Roegner seeking comment.

