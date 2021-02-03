Ohio Senator leaves hearing over people in the room not wearing masks

**Related video above: Is wearing two masks more effective**
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Democratic state senator says he left a committee hearing because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks.
Sen. Cecil Thomas is a second-term senator from Cincinnati. He tweeted a picture of the largely unmasked crowd Wednesday in the state Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.
Thomas says the pandemic, with a highly transmittable virus, continues. He also says he has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and won’t put her health at risk.
A message was left with committee chairperson Sen. Kristina Roegner seeking comment.