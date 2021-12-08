Ohio Senate votes to legalize sports betting in the state

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio is taking another step forward toward legalized sports betting in the state.

Lawmakers from the Ohio House and Senate were agreeing to a new bill during a conference committee Wednesday afternoon before it passed in the Senate. The bill now heads to the House.

The bill would put Ohio Casino Control Commission in charge of regulating and licensing sports gaming. It would allow betting on any pro, college, Olympic, motor race or horse race event.

It would also implement a 10% tax.

The state would issue 25 licenses for mobile betting and more if they can prove economic impact.

Forty licenses would go to brick and mortar locations like casinos and pro sports venues.

The House is expected to vote as early as today, but there’s still many months before sports betting would become legal with a deadline set for January 1, 2023.