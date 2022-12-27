COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire suppression system pipe at the Ohio Statehouse froze and burst Tuesday morning, prompting water to flood the Senate floor in the century-old building.

The clean-up process will be an “all-day event,” a spokesperson for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus said, but the flooding had been stopped and the standing water removed from the floor by late morning. The now-soaked carpet was relatively new, the spokesperson said.

Laura Battocletti, the executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, said the carpet was put in between five and six years ago. She said although an “awful lot of water” hit the floor, she believes restoration crews came in soon enough to avert major damages.

“I think we’re going to be fine,” Battocletti said.

Retiring Sen. Jay Hottinger shared a video to Twitter that showed forceful water pouring from the ceiling into a lone, overflowing blue trash bin.

“My last day at the Statehouse not going very well,” Hottinger said in the tweet.

It comes after a long holiday weekend defined by intense winter weather — where snowfall, record-low temperatures, and hazardous conditions led to a number of fatal car accidents and a request for reduced power use from electric supplier AEP.

Battocletti said the burst pipe also won’t affect the start of the Ohio General Assembly’s new session, which is scheduled to convene next week.