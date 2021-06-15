Ohio Senate considers asset test for food stamp recipients

Editor’s Note: The video above is about SNAP benefits in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Senate version of Ohio’s upcoming state budget would require a new asset test for food stamp recipients that would measure their worth both by income and belongings such as cars.

Matt Huffman is the Republican president of the Ohio Senate.

He says some people are taking advantage of the program and the goal of the asset test is to be sure benefits are reaching recipients who need them.

Kelsey Bergfeld is director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future at the Center for Community Solutions.

She says the test will force low-income Ohioans to choose between having food and owning a car.