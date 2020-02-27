1  of  3
Breaking News
Live updates on changing weather conditions Official list of school closings across Northeast Ohio Snow emergencies issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Ohio Senate calls on US Congress to put country permanently on daylight saving time

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate has approved a resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to put the country permanently on daylight saving time.

Resolution sponsor Sen. Kristina Roegner is a Republican from Hudson in northeastern Ohio.

She calls the twice-yearly switch between standard and daylight saving time “government-induced biannual jetlag.”

The resolution is one of several bills and resolutions approved by state legislatures calling on Congress to pass its “Sunshine Protection Act of 2019.”

U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills to make the change, and even President Donald Trump has tweeted that he's in favor of the idea.

Missing: Have you seen them?

More Missing

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App