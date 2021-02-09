Ohio sees most successful deer hunting season in 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The 2020-2021 white-tailed deer hunting season in Ohio was a success.

It ended Sunday, February 7 with 197,735 deer harvested, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

It’s the highest total since the 2012-2013 hunting season.

More than 218,000 deer were taken that year.

The harvest totals combine archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons.

The season began on September 26, 2020.

The top 10 counties for deer harvested during the 2020-2021 deer season include:

Coshocton (6,791)

Tuscarawas (6,158)

Ashtabula (5,662)

Licking (5,549)

Knox (5,247)

Muskingum (5,172)

Holmes (4,833)

Guernsey (4,809)

Carroll (4,123)

Trumbull (4,015)

More than 409,809 deer permits were issued this season.

“We are pleased to see an increased number of deer taken this season as Ohio’s hunters spent more time in the woods during the fall and winter,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Hunting provides a great connection to the outdoors as well as a direct link to a healthy and natural food source.”