Ohio Secretary of State asks Kent State to cancel invite to Jane Fonda

KENT, Ohio (WJW) -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is asking Kent State to take back its invitation to Jane Fonda to speak at the university to mark 50 years since the May 4 shootings.

LaRose on Sunday tweeted, "There's still time to right this wrong @KentState -- rescind your invitation to @Janefonda.

The anniversary of this tragedy is not the time to pay a speaker who betrayed our service members. Just my perspective as a veteran."

As of Tuesday at around noon, it had been retweeted 66 times and liked 132 times.

Last week, Kent State released a schedule of events to commemorate 50 years since the May 4, 1970 shootings. That's when the Ohio National Guard fired on anti-war protesters, killing four and wounding nine.

Among the speakers the university announced is activist and actress Jane Fonda. The 82-year-old has made headlines over the last few months for her "Fire Drill Fridays," a series of weekly climate change demonstrations in Washington D.C. that end with the arrest of her and other celebrities, including Ted Danson, Sally Field, Joaquin Pheonix and Martin Sheen.

