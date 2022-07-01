COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Parents have sued an Ohio school district over a resolution banning the instruction of critical race theory and prohibiting any “anti-racism” curriculum, education or training.

The Forest Hills School District is in suburban Cincinnati. The district school board last week narrowly approved a resolution meant to create “a culture of kindness.”

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday calls the resolution an illegal and unconstitutional race-based and content-based restriction. The lawsuit says by prohibiting the teaching of racism the resolution actually promotes racist behavior and asks a judge to stop enforcement of the resolution.

The district has yet to comment.