Ohio school report cards to be released

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Education is scheduled to release the 2020-2021 school report cards.

The report cards are a performance review of schools and districts.

Like last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report cards will not contain grades.

Because of at-home learning, some areas were not measured in traditional ways.

Last year did have information on graduation rates and prepared for success.

Prepared for success metrics are largely based on college entrance exam scores.

Typically, there will be an overall grade for each district and individual grades for achievement, progress, closing the gap, at-risk K-3 readers, and prepared for success.

Ohio has issued report cards since 1998 to measure student and school performance.

Whatever data is released per district will be available here later today.