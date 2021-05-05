Ohio school district votes to go maskless

**In the video, above, Gov. DeWine gives an update on those who are vaccinated in Ohio**

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Blanchester Board of Education voted this week to allow students to lose their masks for certain activities for the rest of the school year.

That’s according to FOX19.

Students won’t have to wear masks outside or on the bus. After June 1, masks won’t be required at all, the TV station reported.

“I’ve continuously had concerned parents blow my phone up asking me, ‘When are we going to rescind this issue? When are we going to change the policy,’” Kyle Wilson, president of the Blanchester BOE, told FOX19.

Wilson says those who voted for the new policy “don’t believe in” the Ohio Department of Health’s mask mandate.

Wilson told the TV station the board’s attorney assured them their decision was legal.

Ohio Governer Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate in July of 2020.