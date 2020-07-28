Ohio sales tax holiday set for second weekend in August

Items used for back to school will be exempt from sales tax in Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is set for August 7-9.

The incentive runs from 12 a.m. Friday, August 7 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less
  • Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Department’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions available in its FAQ Section. You can also call the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211.

