CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio RV Supershow is back! Presented by Progressive, the supershow will take place at the I-X Center in Cleveland from January 4 through January 8.

The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.

“This is our first indoor show since 2020 and we are thrilled to be back at the I-X Center,” said Amy Girton, executive director of the Great Lakes RV Association.

Campgrounds, RV suppliers and sporting vacation areas including RV clubs and organizations from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Michigan, and West Virginia will be at the supershow to help guests find their next great camping adventure.

There will also be entertainers on the entertainment stage of the Grand Ballroom. Those include:

Cleveland favorite and morning radio personality Jeff Kinzbach and his wife Patti are now retired and living their dream of buying an RV and traveling throughout America. They share a podcast called, “Rocking the RV Life.” Jeff and Patti will be at the show Friday, Saturday and Sunday to talk about RVing and everything they have learned.

Comedy chefs Mac and The Big Cheese and the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show will have daily entertainment. This professional comedy cooking show combines live stand-up and instructional cooking.

There will be daily demonstrations on Traveling Tips & Tricks with your Dog from Sit Means Sit Dog Trainers. Don’t miss tons of family entertainment at the show.

Mr. Zap will roam the Ohio RV Supershow making children smile with his balloon creations, strolling magic and puppets on Saturday and Sunday during the RV Show.

show times.

Tickets bought ahead of the event online cost $16, while day-of ticket prices are set to $18. Children 12 and under ar free. Seniors 60+ and all military and first responders onsite at the I-X Box Office can save $2 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

buy tickets online.

Hours:

Wednesday – Friday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.