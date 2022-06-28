**Related Video Above: Ohio attorney general launches anti-robocall initiative, new reporting tool in 2020.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In a continuing effort to crack down on robocalls, the Ohio Robocall Enforcement Unit is warning businesses that it will “pursue enforcement action” against those that are engaging in illegal conduct.

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.

Both the business and the VoIP could be in trouble if it’s determined that what they are doing is illegal, in violation of state and federal laws aimed at reining in telemarketing.

Yost sent warning letters to the VoIP providers reminding them of the regulations and potential violations. He decided to put the providers on alert after activity showed up on tracebacks that potentially violated the law.

Ohio Assistant Attorney General Erin Leahy wrote in one letter, “based on information obtained in those tracebacks, it appears that your customer (redacted) may be involved in such illegal activity. We are writing to inform you about the laws, regulations and enforcement actions that may bear upon your business activities.”

The Robocall Enforcement Unit was created by Yost in 2020 to track robocall complaints, initiate legal action and educate Ohioans about robocalls.

“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get to the place where my robocall unit is ready to take action. And it starts with Ohio consumers reporting the nuisance calls,” Yost said.