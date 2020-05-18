Ohio restaurants can open indoor dining this week

(WJW) – Ohio restaurants are getting back to business.

Outdoor dining resumed Friday.

The next reopening comes Thursday, May 21, when state guidelines allow indoor dining to restart.

Here are the guidelines:

6 feet or physical barrier between guests

Parties must be 10 or less

Many employees will wear masks with some exceptions

Guest mask use at owner’s discretion

Increase frequency of sanitizing

No self-service stations (buffets, etc.)

No congregate areas

Businesses also have some suggested guidelines.

You can read those here.

The biggest difference people will likely notice is simply a change in floorplans, like fewer tables, for social distancing.

The state offered guidelines for businesses to apply to their own unique spaces, acknowledging a “one size fits all” approach would not be effective.

Outdoor dining started over the weekend, with several reports of crowded restaurant patios.

Business owners say they are learning as we move forward and will continue to make changes to their plans.

Speaking Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Governor Mike DeWine said state leaders would have to take steps if restaurants and patrons don’t follow the rules.

Ultimately, he said it comes down to individuals responsibly adhering to the guidelines so Ohio’s restart can be as safe as possible.

Of course, Gov. DeWine issued an order in March that closed bars and restaurants due to continued reports of crowds amid rising coronavirus cases.

