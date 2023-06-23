***Watch previous coverage from Buckeye Express Diner here.***

BELLVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – There’s something charming about an old-school diner during a summer road trip, but with crazy designs and quirky concepts, some of these restaurants stand out over others.

According to a list complied by lovefood.com, one of the wildest roadside diners can be found right here in Ohio.

The Buckeye Express Diner, located just off I-71 near Mansfield, earned its place on the list not only for its massive burgers, but for serving them inside a vintage steam engine train car.

It’s also the perfect spot for Ohio State Buckeye fans, as scarlet and gray memorabilia surrounds the restaurant.

“The Ohio State theme, we’ve carried it every place that we’ve been in the past, mainly because I sent three kids there,” the owner told FOX 8 during an interview last year. “We used to be in downtown Mansfield, regular buildings for years. Friend got us together, we got interested and we moved out here.”

Other highlights from the list include the Sunliner Diner in Alabama, a 50s-style restaurant with a seating booth shaped like a vintage car, and The Airplane Restaurant in Alabama, where guests dine inside a 1953 Boeing KC-97 tanker.

The food website said the list is based on user reviews and restaurant accolades. Read the full list here.