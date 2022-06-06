LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A new concealed carry law will go into effect in Ohio next week, and many residents have mixed emotions.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Lawrence County resident Nick Young. “More armed citizens is always a good thing.”

Starting next Monday, anyone in Ohio can conceal and carry a handgun without a permit.

“It somewhat worries me about some of the people that might carry them,” said Lawrence County resident, Kerry Tutt. “I think they should have some kind of training.”

That means gun owners will not have to go through the extensive process of obtaining a permit to conceal and carry, including safety training, background checks, paying a fee, and more.

“It took two or three months,” Young said. “Now, if someone really needed a gun quickly for protection, they couldn’t get it that quick.”

With this new law, when pulled over by police, citizens will no longer have to inform an officer that they are carrying a concealed handgun unless an officer asks. This doesn’t sit well with some in the law enforcement community.

“I know a lot of residents are happy about it, but they’re not on our side of it either,” said Megan Murphy, a South Point Police patrolwoman. “Having that constant worry that we are going to be their next target.”

Some gun salesmen believe this will increase handgun sales. However, with recent shootings, some people worry that now is not the time.

“I feel like it’s in a hard time right now with all the shootings and everything that’s going on,” Murphy said. “I just feel like it’s a bad time to put that into play.”

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said he still encourages people to get their CCW permit for safety purposes. He also says it is important to remember gun laws vary from state to state.