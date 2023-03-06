(WJW) — The 5th annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are celebrating rescue pets in 2023 and have announced their top 10 rescue pet finalists, including Ohio’s very own Bodhi.

The 3-year-old Lionhead bunny, also known as Bobo, steals the hearts of everyone he meets. He was chosen to be in the top 10 out of thousands of entries.

Bodhi was rescued after not being fed and one ear had been cut off. Bodhi’s favorite activities include eating bananas, taking naps and making new friends.

Starting March 5 through March 14, you can vote for Bodhi here.

(Credit: Cadbury Bunny Tryouts)

Your vote will help him boost him to the winning spot to claim the bunny ears, a cash prize of $5,000 for himself and another $5,000 going to the shelter of his choice and, last but certainly not least, the winner will get to star in this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter Commercial.

The winner will be announced on March 21.

Other contestants include rescue animals not of the bunny variety, including dogs and cats to Guinea pigs and horses.

