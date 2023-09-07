[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Statehouse Republicans are calling for the resignation of a fellow GOP lawmaker who’s charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order.

State Rep. Bob Young of Green, R-32nd, has been charged with domestic violence and assault, accused of striking his wife during a dispute at their Green home on July 7. He was arrested for a second time last month for allegedly violating a protection order in that case.

A letter signed by 30 of Young’s Republican colleagues in the House, shared Thursday with FOX 8 News by a legislative aide to state Rep. Phil Plummer of Dayton, R-39th, reads:

Serving in the Ohio House of Representatives is a privilege – not a right. While our prayers are with the family of Rep. Bob Young during this difficult period for them, we have serious concerns about his recent conduct, and it is clear that he is unable to provide effective representation to his constituents at this time. We genuinely hope that our colleague can receive the help he needs, and with that being the utmost importance, we call on Rep. Bob Young to resign. Statement from Ohio House Republicans

House Speaker Jason Stephens of Kitts Hill, R-93rd, previously called for Young to step down from the Legislature, and earlier this month removed him as chairman of the House Pensions Committee, through which he earned an extra $9,000.

But Young has “resisted” calls for his resignation, state reps. Tavia Galonski of Akron, D-33rd, and Casey Weinstein of Hudson, D-34th, said in a joint statement on Aug. 30.

Though we respect Rep. Bob Young’s family and their privacy during this difficult time, Rep. Young’s alleged pattern of continued behavior directly conflicts with the values we uphold as elected officials and Ohioans. We have a responsibility to represent our constituents and our state with just and moral behavior. Rep. Young has unfortunately failed to live up to that responsibility. Therefore, we urge House Speaker Jason Stephens to sanction Rep. Young and remove him from his leadership position as chair of the House Pensions Committee. Statement from state reps. Tavia Galonski and Casey Weinstein

Young has pleaded not guilty in Barberton Municipal Court. He posted bond but was placed on electronic monitoring after the alleged protection order violation.

No future court dates have been set.

Young is currently in his second term in the Ohio House, serving the 32nd House District which includes portions of southern Summit County, according to his biography on the Ohio House website. He was first elected in 2020, and his term expires at the end of 2024.