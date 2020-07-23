Ohio Republican lawmakers plan legislation to repeal House Bill 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Two Ohio lawmakers will announce plans to introduce legislation to repeal House Bill 6.

State Reps. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) and Laura Lanese (R-Grove City) will have a news conference at noon.

HB6 is at the center of the alleged $60 million bribery scheme that led to the arrests of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates. They were each charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Federal investigators said the group was involved in the plan to pass the $1.5 billion bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions’ Perry and Davis-Bessie nuclear power plants in exchange for millions.

On Wednesday, State Sen. Sean O’Brien (D-Bazetta), Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) Rep. Michael O’Brien (D-Warren) Rep. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) and Rep. Laura Lanese (R-Grove City) all announced plans Wednesday to introduce legislation to repeal HB6.

