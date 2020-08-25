Ohio representative urges Gov. DeWine to consider deploying National Guard members as poll workers

*In the video, above, an Ohio representative drafts articles of impeachment against Gov. DeWine*

(WJW) — State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) announced Tuesday that he sent a letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urging him to consider deploying Ohio National Guard members as poll workers.

He said the measure would help prevent a repeat of this year’s primary election poll worker shortage.

“For those Ohioans who choose to vote in-person on Election Day, it is absolutely crucial that we ensure our polling locations are adequately staffed. We must consider all options at our disposal to ensure that happens. As we continue to monitor poll worker staffing levels for our counties, I hope the governor will take this suggestion under careful consideration,” Rep. West said.

According to a release, Rep. West’s letter comes after the Stark County Board of Elections released results of a survey of poll workers.

The survey reportedly asked 2,700 people who either served as a poll worker or indicated interest in serving as one whether they would do so in November. According to the release, 1,000 people responded; 54 percent said they would; 35 percent said they would not, while 10 percent weren’t sure.

Thirty-five thousand poll workers are reportedly required in order to operate the state’s 4,000 polling locations. “LaRose has warned that if the 88 counties can’t field the required number of poll workers, affected polling locations would not be able to operate,” the release stated.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES, BELOW: