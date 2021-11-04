Ohio Representative-elect Shontel Brown officially sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Ohio’s Democratic Representative-elect Shontel Brown and Republican Representative-elect Mike Carey have been sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The two took their oaths of office in Washington on Thursday.

Tuesday night, Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

She fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Brown first got into politics as a member of the Warrensville Height City Council in 2012 before serving on the Cuyahoga County Council and becoming the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District includes parts of Cleveland and Akron, as well as Shaker Heights, Bedford, Richfield and Fairlawn.

Carey won the seat for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

Democrats currently have an eight-seat advantage over Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

