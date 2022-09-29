COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reported its first death from monkeypox on Thursday.

The person was an adult male with other health conditions, a department spokesperson told FOX 8. That spokesperson declined to say where the person lived.

The case is potentially the second known death from monkeypox in the U.S., as only one other has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, 26 deaths have been confirmed.

Infections with the type of monkeypox now spreading nationwide are rarely fatal, according to ODH. Most people recover within two to four weeks without treatment. People with compromised immune systems, however, are more at risk of serious illness or death.

“When we look globally, there have been deaths among people who have monkeypox,” ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said. “The vast majority have had comorbidities with severely weakened immune systems.

“If you are at high risk for monkeypox, please follow the proper prevention measures and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your community. These measures are crucial to follow If you have comorbidities and/or a weakened immune system.”

Tracking monkeypox in Ohio

The spread of monkeypox in Ohio is tracked on the ODH’s online dashboard. Since May 29, 276 monkeypox cases have been reported to the ODH. Cuyahoga County leads with the most cases at 140, then Franklin County with 44, Summit County with 16 and Hamilton County with 14.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have the most cases among all cities and counties in Ohio, according to a news release from the city health department. As of Wednesday, Sept. 28, there were 85 cases in Cleveland. That’s up 10% over the last 10 days.

As of Sept. 29, there have been 28 hospitalizations, with the age range of those who have fallen ill from 18 to 69. More than 95% of cases have been male, with just 4% being female.

The Department of Health said monkeypox is “spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters. The rash will change and turn to scabs before healing. Some people may get flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. Sometimes, people get a rash first, then get other symptoms.”

Although a vaccine is available, it remains scarce, with local health departments offering clinics as new doses become available.

Get the vaccine in Cleveland

A Cleveland Department of Public Health vaccine clinic offering first and second doses is set for noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Aura Ultra Lounge, 1313 E. 26th St., according to a news release.

The two-dose vaccine is free and confidential. Pre-registration and appointments are not required.

“Due to the limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine nationally, eligibility is restricted to those at highest risk of a recent exposure based on national and local cases,” the department stated. “This includes men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men who are transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who have multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.”

The department is soon expected to announce October vaccine clinic dates. Click here to find a vaccine clinic near you.