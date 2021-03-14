Ohio reports 893 new coronavirus cases; 35 new hospitalizations

**For coverage on a local mass vaccine site, watch below.

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Health released new coronavirus numbers Sunday.

It reports 893 additional cases in the last 24 hours. There were 35 new hospitalizations and two ICU admissions.

The Department of Health is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. The last update was on Friday, with a total number of 17,871 deaths since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus testing in Ohio shows the most recent daily percent positive is 3%.

That’s the percentage of positive tests of all people who are tested.

Data shows that percent positive has continued decreasing for several weeks.

ODH reports 19% of the state’s population of more than 11 million has started its vaccination process.

#COVID19 Vaccines: Trust the Facts. The COVID-19 vaccine trials were among the largest in history. Learn more: https://t.co/PTpG23uApl #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/VAQLoaezLk — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 14, 2021

DeWine has said he will lift all state health orders related to the pandemic once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. He said the state is currently at 155.0, down from a peak in December of 845.5.