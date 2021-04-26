LIVE: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces run for U.S. Senate

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s U.S. Rep. for the 13th District, Congressman Tim Ryan, announced he was running for the U.S. Senate Monday.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal,” he says in a press release.

The campaign video shows him talking to his son about workers losing their jobs and taking a tour of places he grew up in Ohio.

“Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

Ohio’s junior Sen. Rob Portman announced in January that he would not seek re-election.  

The election for his seat will be held on November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app