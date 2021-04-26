LIVE: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces run for U.S. Senate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s U.S. Rep. for the 13th District, Congressman Tim Ryan, announced he was running for the U.S. Senate Monday.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal,” he says in a press release.

The campaign video shows him talking to his son about workers losing their jobs and taking a tour of places he grew up in Ohio.

I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021

“Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

Ohio’s junior Sen. Rob Portman announced in January that he would not seek re-election.

The election for his seat will be held on November 8, 2022.