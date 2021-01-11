Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom Monday

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, listens during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump today.

The civilian honor, which the White House said is given by the president to those “who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” was originally established by President John F. Kennedy.

The White House did not say when the award ceremony for the Republican would take place Monday.

“[Jordan] is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation,” the White House said in a statement.

A White House official also recently said Trump would be giving the award to Patriots football coach Bill Belichick.

