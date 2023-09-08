[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A GOP state lawmaker arrested twice in connection to his domestic violence case said he plans to step down next month.

State Rep. Bob Young of Green, R-32nd, on Friday afternoon formally submitted his letter of resignation to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

The letter came two months after Young was accused of striking his wife at their Green home and one day after a formal letter from 30 statehouse Republicans calling for his resignation.

Speaker Stephens, I am officially giving you my resignation as State Representative for district 32 effective as of October 2, 2023. This will allow time to engage a qualified Summit Co. Republican for my replacement. Serving in the Ohio House of Representatives has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I will always honor the time and effort, put forth in trying to make my district and the state a better place to live. All of the allegations that I am facing have become a distraction. I will be vigorously defending myself, and I’m looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out. I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve. Therefore, out of respect for them and the Ohio legislature, I will not continue any further while these matters are pending. The business of the Ohio House must continue uninterrupted, and no one individual is more important than that business. Again, I’m asking that my family’s privacy be respected. As I continue to focus on the most important consideration my family. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. God bless you and all of my house colleagues, as you strive to make Ohio a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Sincerely, Bob Young Letter from state Rep. Bob Young

Republican representatives will get to elect Young’s replacement to serve the remainder of his term in the House, under the Ohio Constitution. Young was in his second term, which is set to expire at the end of 2024. He was first elected in 2020.

The 32nd district includes portions of southern Summit County.

Young was first arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after the July 7 dispute in which he allegedly struck his wife then scuffled with another relative.

He was arrested a second time after he allegedly violated a protection order in that case by calling and leaving numerous voicemails for the protected person in late August.

Weeks after also calling for his resignation, Stephens removed Young from his role as chairman of the House Pensions Committee, through which he earned an extra $9,000.

Young remains free on bond and is being monitored electronically while his case is pending in the Barberton Municipal Court.

No future court dates have been set.