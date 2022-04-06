COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting already underway in Ohio’s primary.

The six-term congressman from Amish Country Wednesday declared himself a casualty of “the circus” over Ohio’s still-unresolved congressional map.

Gibbs exits a primary race in Northeast Ohio that, under temporary new maps, would have put him up against Donald Trump-backed Republican Max Miller.

Miller was initially recruited to defeat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a supporter of Trump’s impeachment. Gonzalez has since retired.

Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight.

Trump congratulated Gibbs on “a wonderful and accomplished career.”