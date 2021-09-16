Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run in 2022

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on intercollegiate athlete compensation. Gonzalez, the first of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, announced Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, he will not seek re-election next year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW / AP) – Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio’s 16th district, announced that he won’t be running for re-election in 2022.

Gonzalez, 36, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night. The congressman cited his two young children for his decision, while also noting “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.”

See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/vsggxjD1FI — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) September 17, 2021

He said he’s proud of the wins his office has achieved and thanks the community for letting him serve the 16th district.

Gonzalez is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He would have faced Max Miller in next year’s primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, a former White House and campaign aide.

The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for his impeachment vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.