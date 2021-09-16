Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run in 2022

AKRON, Ohio (WJW / AP) – Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio’s 16th district, announced that he won’t be running for re-election in 2022.
Gonzalez, 36, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night. The congressman cited his two young children for his decision, while also noting “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.”
He said he’s proud of the wins his office has achieved and thanks the community for letting him serve the 16th district.
Gonzalez is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
He would have faced Max Miller in next year’s primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, a former White House and campaign aide.
The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for his impeachment vote.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.