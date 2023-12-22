COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “PETTY AF,” “SHAGWGN,” and “COKEDLR” were all among the Ohio license plates rejected through the course of 2023.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles shared its report on rejected license plates with our sister station, NBC4, giving a look at some of the sometimes offensive, sometimes humorous messages hopeful drivers wanted on their cars.

From Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 8, the BMV rejected 777 applicants. However, the report also included 30 rejections from December 2022, bringing the total to 807.

It was the first full year where the state-issued plates featuring a new design as well. A landscape scene replaced Ohio’s old text-heavy iteration. Both the year-exclusive and total report amounts are up from 2022, when the BMV rejected 759 potential plates. Still, the 2023 numbers haven’t surpassed the 827 plates rejected in 2021.

Newly rejected messages unseen in past years included references to the Kia Boys, a name associated with teenagers easily stealing Kia and Hyundai cars due to their lack of security features. The thefts have been rampant in Columbus, with some turning deadly in 2023.

Applications for Ohio license plates with negative comments aimed at President Joe Biden soared in 2021, with at least 48 rejected. Applicants carried similar messages into 2022 as well, surpassing the previous year with 56 plates rejected. While the 2023 numbers aren’t as high, the bureau rejected applications for “FKJBIDN” on July 10, and “LET’S GO B,” a reference to the “Let’s Go Brandon,” chant on Dec. 7.

Another applicant was rejected for “FCANSIR,” a reference to cancer, on May 10.

Another driver wanted to profess their appreciation for a Stephen King book and Stanley Kubrick movie. The rejected license plate was “RREDRUM,” a reference to Tony’s saying in “The Shining.”

The license plates also included the following messages:

Around 120 references to body parts

At least 22 racial slurs

At least 75 references to sex acts