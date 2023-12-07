CLEVELAND (WJW) — Smoking recreational weed is now legal in the state of Ohio. Case closed right? Not yet.

When Ohioans voted for Issue 2 in November, they passed the law through an initiated statute which means lawmakers get a chance to tweak the rules before the law becomes final.

Ohio’s State Senate and House have two competing bills with two different ways to tweak the new law. The state senate passed its version on Wednesday while the state house is still working through its version. With the finalized version of this new law still in limbo here’s the latest.

Anyone 21 and older can legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of weed in the state and or grow up to 12 plants at home, 6 per person.

What folks can’t do is buy weed at the store because the date for dispensaries to sell is still being figured out. Marijuana smokers can’t light up in public, so you’ll have to do it privately.

For now, a new era begins, however, only time will tell what it officially looks like.