Ohio receives $8.5M in dislocated worker grants due to COVID-19

OHIO (WJW) — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has announced that Ohio will receive $8.5 million in dislocated worker grants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Labor awarded the funding in Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grants to help address the workforce-related impacts of the pandemic.

The grants are funded through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This $8.5 million grant is good news for the people of Ohio,” said Portman. “As we continue to safely reopen these funds will help displaced workers around the state get the training they need to find meaningful employment. Ultimately, this grant will help us restart our economy by getting Ohioans back to work. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.” 

